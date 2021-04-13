Buckle Adds 2 Top Insurance and Banking Industry Executives

Adam Landau brings 20+ years of financial services and insurance experience; Paul Lautenshlager comes from 23 years at USAA to support gig economy drivers

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Buckle, a tech-enabled financial services company, has announced Adam Landau as its new Chief Information Officer. Adam comes from PURE Insurance where he spent four years in senior technology roles, most recently as SVP, Chief Technology Officer. The company has also hired Paul Lautenshlager as Head of Operations & Distribution. Paul comes from USAA where he held various roles for 23 years, most recently as Assistant Vice President, Banking & Insurance Solutions.

"We are delighted that Adam and Paul have joined Buckle to help drive our inclusive, digital financial services platform strategy as we work toward our mission of serving the emerging middle class and providers to the gig economy," said Marty Young, co-founder and CEO of Buckle. "Their extensive insurance and banking experience will allow us to build out the digital assets that will give our members easy and secure access to comprehensive, affordable, and reliable insurance and financial products to bring them peace of mind."

Adam served American International Group, Inc. (AIG) for nearly a decade as Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. He was also Managing Director at Bank of New York Mellon in New York City. After earning a bachelor's degree in management science and information systems from Penn State University, he spent five years as a senior consultant at Deloitte. Adam specializes in IT strategy, product innovation, software design, and change management.

Adam Landau

"This is an opportune time to join Buckle as the gig economy is growing rapidly and rideshare and delivery drivers continue to face new obstacles," said Adam Landau. "I look forward to building out our data platform, enhancing cybersecurity, and supporting partner integration in order to provide superior and secure financial products to drivers of the gig economy."

Paul Lautenshlager is a senior operations executive with leadership experience in insurance, including auto, property, and life, as well as retail banking and healthcare, among others. He has expertise in transforming customer service operations, outsourcing, client management, and customer service for scaling high growth businesses.

Paul Lautenshlager

"The COVID-19 pandemic put gig drivers on the front lines delivering food and prescriptions, as well as giving rides to essential workers and first responders unable to use mass transit," said Paul Lautenshlager. "I am excited to join Buckle at this time to help serve these frontline workers by allowing them to purchase a simple product meeting both their personal and commercial needs at competitive prices."

About Buckle

Buckle provides a financial services platform that focuses on insurance, credit, and advocacy for the gig economy. The company is reinventing the insurance model to more efficiently manage risk, supporting the entire ecosystem of drivers, fleets, and transportation network platforms to help everyone achieve economic freedom. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

Media Contact:

Tracy Wemett

BroadPR

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com

All trademarks recognized.

SOURCE: Buckle

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639777/Buckle-Adds-2-Top-Insurance-and-Banking-Industry-Executives