Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine to Present at the "Zooming With LD" Virtual Investor Conference on April 14, 2021

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), the world's leading manufacturer of clean technology microturbine energy systems, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Zooming with LD event on Wednesday, April 14 at 8:00 AM PT (11:00 AM ET). Darren Jamison, Capstone Turbine's President & Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and answering questions from investors.

"I look forward to discussing our recently announced unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, which indicated preliminary revenues of $17.8 million, up 53% from $11.6 million in the year-ago quarter, which marked the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine. "Also, on a preliminary basis, our gross product book-to-bill ratio increased sequentially to 1.5:1, up from 0.9:1 in the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the general economic recovery as well as through the combined efforts of the Capstone Solutions Direct Sales organization," added Mr. Jamison.

The presentation will be webcast live via the link below. Capstone Turbine management will also attend virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For those interested in having a meeting with Capstone, please visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

"We are thrilled to have our local name, Capstone, present and update our community on all their recent developments. Darren and his team have worked tirelessly over the years to put themselves in a position to benefit from the burgeoning cleantech market," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e-iwcSPqSgebUoKO2_IlRA

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most important resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most influential events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to be invaluable for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the Company's presentation and responses to questions at the "Zooming With LD" Virtual Investor Conference contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for green initiatives and execution on the Company's growth strategy and other statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

