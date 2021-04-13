Vanderwall joins as the company embarks upon major expansion following a $90 million Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz

Capitolis,the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, today announced the appointment of Jen Vanderwall, former people and talent leader at Bridgewater Associates, as its Chief People and Culture Officer, amidst meaningful expansion and maturation.

The news of Vanderwall's hire comes just weeks after Capitolis announced the completion of a $90 million Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz ("a16z"). As Chief People and Culture Officer, Vanderwall will be a key member of the executive team, charged with supporting the organization's continued growth, emphasizing a dynamic culture combining innovation, collaboration, agility, and professionalism, and furthering Capitolis' position as a premier global employer.

Vanderwall's extensive experience in people and culture within financial services and work as an executive coach and human resources advisor are critical to support Capitolis' success. She previously held leadership positions in human resources and talent at the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, where she was a member of the firm's core management team. At Bridgewater, she partnered with the CEO and board to oversee all people functions, assessing the strategies, plans, and progress for culture, diversity and inclusion, human resources, recruiting, and talent. During her time at Bridgewater, she also served as Chief Operating Officer, Technology, Strategy, and Incubation. Prior to Bridgewater, she worked at Mastercard Worldwide, where she served as Vice President, Prepaid Products, and at Willis Towers Watson, where she was a Senior Consultant.

"At Capitolis, we are re-imagining capital markets and the future structure of the markets that are fairer, safer, and healthier for all," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and founder of Capitolis. "In order to deliver on our transformative mission, we are building a global company around a thoughtful and deliberate culture, and Jen is the perfect person to lead our efforts and strengthen that culture as we grow. She brings unique insight from her years of experience with some of the world's greatest minds, and we are ecstatic to have her join the team at this critical time for Capitolis."

"Gil has pulled together a top-notch team, and I'm excited to partner with them to further enhance Capitolis' strong culture and expand and develop talent to achieve the company's goals to transform the market," said Vanderwall. "I am thrilled to join the team and support management and the board in building a long-standing, leading FinTech company."

With the funds from its latest investment, Capitolis intends to drive further innovation in its technology and product development, bolster customer support and sales, and grow its team from 90 employees to over 150 by year's end. The announcement of Vanderwall's hire follows multiple strategic appointments over the past year, including James Kibbe as Head of Structured Funding Origination, Callie Reynolds as Chief Customer Officer, Hen Lotan and Lindsey Baptiste as Chief of Staff and SVP, Global Head of Finance, respectively, and Rahul Auradkar as Chief Product Officer.

For more information about Capitolis, please visit www.capitolis.com.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, our network software enables financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer, and healthier marketplace. More than 75 financial institutions, including banks, hedge funds, and asset managers, leverage Capitolis technology to bring the best services to market and achieve high levels of return, while using the most appropriate amounts of their financial resources.

Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Citi, J.P. Morgan, and State Street. Our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London, and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

