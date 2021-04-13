Founded in 2018 to design topical treatments for complex pain, AlgoTherapeutix is developing ATX01 in Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy. Following the recent Series A fundraising and just as ATX01 initiates Clinical Development, AlgoTherapeutix is strengthening its Board of Directors with the appointment of two high-profile independent members.

Edmund P. Harrigan, M.D. has served as a director of Acadia since November 2015.

Ed served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Safety and Regulatory for Pfizer Inc. from 2012 to 2015. Ed's previous executive leadership roles at Pfizer include Senior Vice President, Head of Worldwide Business Development, Senior Vice President, Head of Worldwide Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance, Vice President, Head of Neuroscience and Ophthalmology, Vice President of Clinical Development, Therapeutic Area Head, CNS and Pain.

He currently serves as a director of Acadia Pharma, Incyte Corporation and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and is a member of the Scientific Advisory Boards of Alzheon, Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.

Before entering the pharmaceutical industry in 1990, Ed was a practicing neurologist for seven years. Ed earned his B.A. degree in Chemistry from St. Anselm College, his M.D. from the University of Massachusetts, and trained in neurology at Boston University.

Scott Byrd currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Acacia Pharma Group plc., Founder/CEO of Pioneer Therapeutics, and is an Entrepreneur-in-Residence with Frazier Life Sciences. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer at Outpost Medicine, a Frazier portfolio company.

Prior to Outpost, Scott was President and Chief Operating Officer of Acacia Pharma, Inc. From 2009 to 2014, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cadence Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for $1.4 billion. Earlier in his career, Scott served in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility at Eli Lilly and Company, including sales, marketing, development, manufacturing, and strategic planning.

Scott holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Bradley University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Stéphane Thiroloix, founder, chairman CEO of AlgoTherapeutix comments: "The addition of Ed and Scott to our Board is a momentous opportunity to add depth and scope to our strategic and operational development, in a field they both know very well from complementary angles."

Ed Harrigan and Scott Byrd join Board Members Olivier Bohuon, co-founder of AlgoTherapeutix and Chairman of the Board of Leo Pharma, Thibaut Roulon, Senior Investment Director at Bpifrance, Claire Poulard, Principal at Omnes Capital and Hugues Le Bret, President of the Supervisory Board at Compte-Nickel.

More information on AlgoTherapeutix: www.algotx.com

