Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF), the world's leading designer and manufacturer of commercial grade, auto-acquire mobile satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has completed integration of the SpaceBridge U7400 Professional Modem Series for Mobility/Trunking VSAT Router with its iNetVu® antenna controllers. The latest SpaceBridge VSAT networking platform, which encompasses several new modems, is now fully compatible with all C-COM Flyaway and Driveaway antenna systems.



C-COM iNetVu® Ka-98G with 7710 Controller & SpaceBridge U7400 Router

Using the SpaceBridge U7400 VSAT router and testing for satellite acquisition, C-COM's 98cm Ka-band driveaway antenna system configured with the iNetVu® 7710 controller, was able to seamlessly acquire satellite in under 2 minutes.

C-COM's 'Best in Class' antenna controllers offer interoperability with 15 different modem manufacturers and with more than 37 different models.

"We are happy to add the SpaceBridge U7400 highly advanced networking platform to our list of integrated and supported VSAT modems," said Leslie Klein, President & CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems, Inc.

"C-COM is a valued partner that we enjoy collaborating with. The SpaceBridge U7400 Professional Modem Series with our unique WaveSwitch multiple waveform switching capabilities, provides the versatility needed to succeed in mobile communication transition between MFTDMA and SCPC over a single Modem," commented David Gelerman, President & CEO of SpaceBridge.

The interoperability of the SpaceBridge U7400 Professional Modem Series, with its OpenAMIP supported capabilities and its integration with C-COM's antenna systems, enables users to leverage high performing, efficient and reliable connectivity solutions for demanding mobility applications.

C-COM mobile antennas with iNetVu® controllers, compatible with U7400 series VSAT L3 Switches, are available for immediate delivery.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.





C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems for commercial markets. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 8,500 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. In cooperation with the University of Waterloo, C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

About SpaceBridge:

SpaceBridge is a global market leader in Satellite, VSAT Broadband and SCPC Platforms, Terminals and Network Solutions. Established in 1988, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, SpaceBridge designs and manufactures satellite two-way networking communication for data and broadcast equipment and services for VHTS, GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations. SpaceBridge also provides Cloud-Based autonomous managed services for our customers, helping them to reduce or entirely eliminate initial large CapEx investments and save on network management cost and time-to-market implementation. SpaceBridge is dedicated to providing the best customer experience and remains ready to exceed the demands of our customer's global markets.

Connect with us at spacebridge.com

