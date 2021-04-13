Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.04.2021
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
WKN: A0MYGM ISIN: SE0002110064 Ticker-Symbol: 1OM 
Frankfurt
13.04.21
08:04 Uhr
12,580 Euro
-0,260
-2,02 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEKONOMEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEKONOMEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,06013,17016:08
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Mekonomen Aktiebolag (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (132/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Mekonomen
Aktiebolag (publ) to trading with effect from 2021-04-14. Last day of trading
is set to 2026-03-10. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO
Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851992
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
