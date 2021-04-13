eMagin Corporation: NordicNeuroLab Selects eMagin's AMOLED Microdisplays for Functional Brain Imaging Application

VisualSystem HD Goggles Use eMagin's WUXGA Color OLED to Project Full-color, High-resolution Images

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that the Company's WUXGA Color OLED microdisplay has been selected by NordicNeuroLab AS for its VisualSystem HD. The VisualSystem HD is NordicNeuroLab's newest generation binocular head-mounted display, which projects high-resolution 2D and 3D images to patients during functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) applications.

fMRI, which measures blood flow in the brain, is used to understand how the brain responds during visual stimulation. The procedure is used to map brain functions prior to neurosurgery and by researchers studying such areas as cognitive processes, neurodegenerative disorders, traumatic brain injury and concussions. The OLED screens allow for the presentation of stimuli within a large area of the participant's visual field while inside the MRI scanner.

"The OLED display is an incredible invention, it's hard to believe that the tiny OLED display from eMagin has the same number of pixels as my television at home," said NordicNeuroLab CEO Thomas Lie Omdahl. "NordicNeuroLab is honored to work closely with eMagin as our supplier."

eMagin's WUXGA is designed for near-to-eye applications that demand high-resolution, high-image quality, compact size, and very low power. The 1920 x 1200-pixel display combines 7,138,368 active dots. Built on a single crystal silicon backplane, the display features eMagin's proprietary thin-film OLED technology and delivers high brightness, extended life and sharp contrast under all conditions.

"We are thrilled to expand our long and successful relationship with NordicNeuroLab," said Andrew Sculley, CEO of eMagin Corporation. "Integration of our WUXGA display on the VisualSystem HD underscores the customer value of our technology for mission-critical medical applications that require stringent specifications and exacting reliability. The ruggedness of our displays, which are designed to operate in harsh environments, provides our medical customers with a high degree of confidence in our manufacturing excellence and performance quality."

About NordicNeuroLab

Since 2001, our mission has been to give researchers, surgeons and radiographers the proper equipment for fMRI. Having an all-in-one solution that provides the right hardware and software, during and after the scan, makes the whole process easier. We provide fMRI presentation hardware and software, including clinical- and research post-processing. With over 2000 installations in more than 70 countries, we are the trusted resource for medical professionals globally. https://nordicneurolab.com

About eMagin Corporation

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future in the United States, including its proprietary Direct Patterning Technology (dPd), which is designed to transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding eMagin Corporation's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. For a more complete description of the risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in eMagin's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in any Form 10-Q filed or to be filed by eMagin, and in other documents we file with the SEC from time to time.

CONTACT

eMagin Corporation

Mark A. Koch

Acting Chief Financial Officer

845-838-7951

mkoch@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

Nicholas Manganaro

eman@investorrelations.com

617-542-5300

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640054/NordicNeuroLab-Selects-eMagins-AMOLED-Microdisplays-for-Functional-Brain-Imaging-Application