Coverage Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. by WallStreetResearch.Org

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) ("the Company") (http://www.wearablehealthsolutions.com/), an emerging leader in Telehealth Ready and Emergency Device technology, today announced that it has been featured in a detailed report from industry-leading research firm, Wall Street Research

Wall Street Research (WSR) is ranked #1 in the Micro-Cap Marketplace for extensive coverage and global distribution of independent coverage, reports, corporate profiles, and newsletters from micro-cap and private companies around the world. It initiates coverage on emerging companies that may offer remarkable gain potential and is reputed to possibly benefit overall shareholder engagement as it covers strategy, relevant competitive advantages, financial condition, and overall market, among other items of note.

The details of WHSI can be found at http://wallstreetresearch.org/reports/WHSI-Profile.pdf and covers the unique PERS (personal emergency response systems) industry, along with a comprehensive background of the company, its market, industry competitors, competitive advantages, and its seasoned executive team.

It also covers details of the Company's Reg A, Tier 1 public offering alongside financial data and revenue prospects as the company gears up for its production and sales of its new Telehealth Ready and Lone Worker Product, the iHelp Max.

Alan Stone, Managing Director of WallStrreetResearch.Org, has an extensive background as one of the top-ranked investment consulting firms serving emerging companies like Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.

Visit http://wallstreetresearch.org/about to read more about Alan Stone and the team at WSR. As disclaimer WSR has received fees for the preparation and distribution of the report, the amount of which is set forth in the report for WHSI.

About Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.:

Wearable Health Solutions is a manufacturer of personal security and/or personal emergency response systems (PERS) or medical alarm devices. Our products are designed and marketed to dealers of hospitals, home healthcare, and home security, as well as for lone worker initiatives so employees that work alone or in isolation can summon assistance if their health or safety is threatened.

The Company is implementing a new product called the iHelp MAX. This device is a cellular medical alert system that operates on a 4G network. The iHelp MAX device showcases features and functionalities such as fall detection and geo-fencing (the ability to pre-set an area and alert loved ones if the device user enters or leaves a pre-determined area). The iHelp Max 4G will be telehealth ready and will plug into multiple devices to enable remote monitoring and data collection of essential vital signs in real-time and with historical values via Bluetooth, NFC, and WiFi technology. WHSI is looking at several wearable technology (body-mounted sensors that monitor and transmit biological data for healthcare purposes) to partner with on this endeavor.

Our Management Team has over 30 years total experience in the business. With our experience in the industry and our innovative technology, WHSI is positioned as a leader in wearable health devices and health data transmission.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

