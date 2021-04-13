Anzeige
WKN: A0LC4K ISIN: US29076N2062 
Frankfurt
13.04.21
15:31 Uhr
2,800 Euro
-0,275
-8,94 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMAGIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMAGIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6752,77516:08
eMagin Corporation Receives Audit Opinion with Going Concern Qualification

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that, as previously disclosed in its recently filed Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020, the Company has received an audit opinion with a going concern qualification. This additional disclosure is required pursuant to NYSE American listing requirements.

About eMagin Corporation

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future in the United States, including its proprietary Direct Patterning Technology (dPd), which is designed to transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

CONTACT

eMagin Corporation
Mark A. Koch
Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7951
mkoch@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Nicholas Manganaro
eman@investorrelations.com
617-542-5300

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640051/eMagin-Corporation-Receives-Audit-Opinion-with-Going-Concern-Qualification

