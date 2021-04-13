eMagin Corporation Receives Audit Opinion with Going Concern Qualification

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that, as previously disclosed in its recently filed Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020, the Company has received an audit opinion with a going concern qualification. This additional disclosure is required pursuant to NYSE American listing requirements.

About eMagin Corporation

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future in the United States, including its proprietary Direct Patterning Technology (dPd), which is designed to transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

