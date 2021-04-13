Industry Leaders from SABIC, MOL Group, Phillips 66, McKinsey Co. and Accenture Join AspenTech to Discuss How The Future Starts with Industrial AI, May 18-21, 2021

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced the keynote panel for the virtual OPTIMIZE 2021 conference, May 18-20, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005015/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The event, themed "The Future Starts with Industrial AI," brings together executives and operational leaders from capital-intensive industries who are accelerating their digitalization investments to meet the demands of 'always-volatile' markets. The program will feature keynote presentations, panels and virtual meetings designed to share ideas and experience from AspenTech customers who use our solutions to drive sustainability goals by achieving great efficiency and reliability, gain the agility to respond quickly to supply chain conditions, and learn how Industrial AI is shaping the future of the Self-Optimizing Plant. The presentations will also be available on-demand to registered attendees.

The keynote panel, titled "The Sustainability Imperative," will include:

Georgio Bresciani, Senior Partner, McKinsey Company

Zhanna Golodryga, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Administrative Officer, Philips 66

Dr. Béla Kelemen, Vice President of the Center for Business Excellence, MOL Group and President of the European Petroleum Refiners Association

Dr. Bob Maughon, CTO and CSO, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Technology and Innovation, SABIC

Lyn Tattum, Vice President, IHS Markit (Moderator)

Additionally, Tracey Countryman, Senior Managing Director, Industry X Manufacturing and Operations, Accenture will present a keynote titled "Now, More Than Ever, it is Time to Rethink Digital Transformation."

"We design each OPTIMIZE event as a way to connect our customers and for everyone to hear more about the innovative and leading ways that AspenTech solutions are solving their most complex challenges. This year, there is no charge for the virtual event which means even more of our customers from around the world are able to attend," said Antonio Pietri, President and CEO at AspenTech. "Organizations in capital-intensive industries have faced many challenges during the past 15 months, and this event presents an opportunity to share how AspenTech solutions enabled them to remain agile throughout the pandemic with their peers. We're particularly excited to showcase these plenary sessions and help our customers navigate their own digital transformation journeys."

OPTIMIZE 2021 is the premier virtual conference for executives and operations leaders in capital-intensive industries. Please visit OPTIMIZE2021.com to register for this free event.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

