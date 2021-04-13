Annual battery storage installations will exceed 10 GW/28 GWh in 2021, following a particularly strong year in 2020, despite the challenges created by the global pandemic, writes IHS Markit analyst Mike Longson. Combined solar and storage will be a core focus for new deployment in 2021, as the front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter energy storage markets are both expected to grow significantly in the months ahead.From pv magazine 04/2021 Large-scale battery deployment was subdued in the first quarter of 2020, but this slowdown was only temporary, as more than 1 GWh was deployed globally in each ...

