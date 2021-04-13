The solar industry faced headwinds in March, writes Jesse Pichel of Roth Capital Partners, thanks to rising interest rates and, in California, concerns over increasing grid access fees. Despite this, the recent earnings season reveals strong fundamentals and a healthy outlook for most players.From pv magazine 04/2021 In the month of March, the solar industry underperformed in the market. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) decreased by 16.3%, while the S&P 500 and DJIA increased by 0.3% and 3.5%. The five stocks in the U.S. market that saw the largest losses were Daqo (-32.5%), Sunnova (-25.9%), Array ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...