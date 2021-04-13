Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, has been recognized for a second consecutive year as part of the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies award identifies the firms that contribute most heavily to economic growth. The Financial Times and Statista chose the top 500 companies for the list, which was announced online on April 13, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the Financial Times website. Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms placed in the list, and RIWI is pleased to be recognized for securing a spot on this list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021.

RIWI's most recent audited financial statements were published on March 3, 2021 and the Company's financial information and most recent investor presentation may be found at: https://riwi.com/investor-info/.

"This accolade from the Financial Times is a tribute to the hard work of a tremendous team and of an innovation firm that enjoys a track record of lasting international impact: our data feeds and analytics offer insights that can save lives and livelihoods across the world," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Today's recognition follows on the heels of our audited financial statements showing 47% year-over-year growth from 2019-2020, and three consecutive years of profitability in 2018, 2019, and 2020," he added.

To learn more about the Company's impact-based vision, please see Mr. Seeman's Annual Letter to Shareholders - entitled "Focus on what is real" - published March 25, 2021 and online at: https://riwi.com/annual-shareholder-meetings/,

CEO Search for Next Stage of Growth Starts; Founder to Remain as Chair after Search is Completed

"Today's leadership announcement is part of a thoughtful succession planning process led by Neil," said Kevin Mahoney, RIWI's Lead Director. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Neil for his leadership as CEO and look forward to his continued stewardship as Board Chair. Neil has built a culture of increased accountability and encouraged collaboration. Thanks to him, RIWI is now better positioned for success. Neil has built a world-class company, and passing the baton to a new CEO as the company grew has always been one of Neil's goals," added Mr. Mahoney.

"Neil has made an indelible mark on the global data industry and has created an enviable legacy in the form of RIWI and the potential that exists for the Company over the coming decades. As the original RIWI visionary, Neil continues to be a tremendous resource with deep knowledge that RIWI can leverage. The entire Board looks forward to having him continue on as Chairman of our Board," said Mr. Mahoney.

"I wish to express my deep gratitude to all the amazing people since our inception who have helped RIWI service clients to advance the causes of prosperity, safety and liberty," said Mr. Seeman. "I look forward to working with our next CEO and the RIWI team to help fuel our Company's growth and innovation agenda," he added.

"RIWI started as my conceptual framework designed to hear from quiet voices, from the most diverse sets of populations, in all countries, in real-time. We then created a proven machine-learning global platform. We now work collaboratively with a wide array of clients to predict sharp economic shifts, to ensure public health safety, to monitor threats and violent extremism, and to distinguish truth from noise in all countries - across the People's Republic of China, in every society, including in conflict zones and fragile states," Mr. Seeman added.

Organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry has been engaged to lead the search for RIWI's next CEO.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"

Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

