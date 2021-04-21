Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.04.2021 | 14:53
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Nasdaq Nordic Market Surveillance Forum 2021 (4/21)

Welcome to Nasdaq Nordic's Forum on Market Surveillance!

The COVID-19 year of 2020 was different also for the companies listed on
Nasdaq's marketplaces in the Nordics. On April 23, 2021, representatives from
the surveillance functions at Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq
Copenhagen will summarize the year that past, but also provide an outlook on
2021. 

Agenda:

 -- COVID-19

 -- Statistics

 -- Disciplinary rulings

 -- Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC)

 -- Gamestop

 -- New listing process for Nasdaq Stockholm

Date and time: April 23, 2021, 09:00 - 11:00 a.m. CET

Register at: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x0ZwAk4yTV63Tb6P1jMdKA
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.