Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Nasdaq Nordic Market Surveillance Forum 2021 (4/21)

Welcome to Nasdaq Nordic's Forum on Market Surveillance! The COVID-19 year of 2020 was different also for the companies listed on Nasdaq's marketplaces in the Nordics. On April 23, 2021, representatives from the surveillance functions at Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Copenhagen will summarize the year that past, but also provide an outlook on 2021. Agenda: -- COVID-19 -- Statistics -- Disciplinary rulings -- Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) -- Gamestop -- New listing process for Nasdaq Stockholm Date and time: April 23, 2021, 09:00 - 11:00 a.m. CET Register at: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x0ZwAk4yTV63Tb6P1jMdKA