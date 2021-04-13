Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New terms for bond loan issued by DBT CAPITAL INV AB on STO FN Bond Market Institutional (154/21)

The following bond loan issued by DBT CAPITAL INV AB will have a new last trading date. ISIN New last trading date SE0011089671 2025-05-26 Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by DBT CAPITAL INV AB on March 19, 2021. Please find updated instrument details in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852012