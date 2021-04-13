Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.04.2021
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
GlobeNewswire
13.04.2021 | 14:53
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New terms for bond loan issued by DBT CAPITAL INV AB on STO FN Bond Market Institutional (154/21)

The following bond loan issued by DBT CAPITAL INV AB will have a new last
trading date. 

ISIN     New last trading date
SE0011089671 2025-05-26      

Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above
have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by DBT CAPITAL
INV AB on March 19, 2021. 

Please find updated instrument details in the attached document.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852012
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
