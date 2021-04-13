Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.04.2021
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
PR Newswire
13.04.2021 | 15:04
FinecoBank introduces new ISA

LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A week into the new tax year, Fineco research shows a dynamic market with two in three people planning to switch ISA provider this year

  • Fineco announces highly competitive rates across its stocks and shares ISA with annual charges of up to a maximum of 0.25%
  • According to research, 74% of people had an ISA account and two-thirds of those who did were planning to change their ISA provider this year, showing the dynamism of the market
  • Zero fees if you open a Stock and Shares ISA or transfer your ISA to Fineco

From today, Fineco's new ISA will be available to savers who are looking to make the most of their money and tax free savings.

Both new and existing UK customers will be able to benefit from Fineco's new stocks and shares ISA with competitive fees, based on the exact value saved, up to a maximum of 0.25%.

There is no cost to set up the ISA and no minimum starting amount. Customers can also access savings from your ISA at anytime, with no penalties for withdrawing.

The launch of Fineco's new ISA follows research which found that 60% of respondents have modified how they save in the last 12 months, with 53% planning to save more compared to last year. The same number of those surveyed - 53% - said they were planning to maximize their ISA contribution.

Paolo Di Grazia, deputy general manager and head of global business of Fineco: "In the last 12 months many savers have changed their approach to savings. Among our customers, we have seen a clear trend to save more and more and to look for the best investing options. We want to support customers to achieve their savings goals and we believe that regular monthly savings are a great way to begin investing. We are proud to offer our UK customers efficient and flexible ISA options at competitive rates."

Fineco has recently launched a new offer - when opening a Fineco Stocks and Shares ISA or transferring an ISA between 3 March and 30 June, access Fineco's ISA investment platform with zero fees until the end of the 2021/2022 tax year (5 April 2022).

For more information about Fineco's ISA visit: https://finecobank.co.uk/public/investing/isa/

Comparison across UK ISA providers

Providers offering multifund options

Annual charge £20k portfolio

Fineco

0.25%

Hargreaves Lansdown

0.45%

Interactive Investors

0.60%

Fidelity

0.35%

Barclays

0.30%

Source: The Lang Cat Guide To Isa Pricing, March 2020

© 2021 PR Newswire
