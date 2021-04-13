The two companies are seeking proposals to provide power to Sasol's synthetic fuel plant in Secunda, Mpumalanga.South Africa-based chemicals producer Sasol and French multinational industrial gas provider Air Liquide, have launched a request for proposal (RFP) process for the procurement of a renewable energy supply to power Sasol's South African operations. Through this call, Sasol wants to procure an energy supply for its synthetic fuel plant in Secunda, Mpumalanga. "Subsequent to setting the 2030 target [to reduce 2017-referenced greenhouse gas emissions at least 10% from South African operations], ...

