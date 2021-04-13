eschbach: Andreas Eschbach to Present at 2021 AIChE Virtual Spring Meeting and Global Congress on Process Safety

'A "People-Focused" Approach for Manufacturing in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Environments Boosts Productivity' will be delivered by the CEO of eschbach as part of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers' Digital Transformation in Industry 4.0 sessions.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of Shiftconnector® digital manufacturing software for the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors, is pleased to announce Andreas Eschbach's virtual presentation will be delivered at the 2021 AIChE Virtual Spring Meeting and Global Congress on Process Safety, which takes place April 18-23, 2021. Please join us and register today.

What: A "People-Focused" Approach for Manufacturing in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Environments Boosts Productivity

When: Monday, April 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM

Where: vFairs Virtual Platform, Industry 4.0 & Big Data - part of Digital Transformation in Industry 4.0 topical sessions

Duration: 20 minutes

Registration: visit www.aiche.org/spring or www.aiche.org/gcps

Synopsis:

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has brought increasing emphasis on interconnecting sensors and devices in manufacturing facilities. Learn how applications utilizing cloud computing and AI are helping organizations leverage their IIoT infrastructure. Identify what has help to move IIoT beyond the confines of IT to the shop floor, all to optimize efficiencies and productivity.

While IIoT enables faster and better reactions to operating conditions, even better trained staff are needed to understand and control these systems and to adapt them to changes more rapidly. Learn how a "people-focused" IIoT can enable industrial enterprises to harness true workforce know-how to maximize plant operations, increase production efficiency and ensure employee safety.

Discover how Plant Process Management (PPM) systems can help manage, monitor and optimize plants in addition to work activities, operations and production assets. We'll illustrate how PPM delivers on the requirements for all plant operations, regardless of the use of automation, IoT instrumentation, machine learning (ML) or predictive maintenance.

Even though COVID-19 has put a strain on conducting safe operations, hear how PPM can safeguard manufacturers from risk and further optimize operations. We'll cover:

Capturing and sharing best practices for employee safety

Implementing real-time incident tracking to conduct corrective action

More cohesive collaboration and integration among IT/OT teams and systems

Advantages of interactive production loss accounting and cross-departmental improvement of asset utilization

We'll answer key questions including:

Is it possible to digitally transform 24/7 operations with PPM, without a full IIoT roll-out?

Why is PPM a low-risk and high-impact investment in the process industry?

Why to reconcile IIoT data with human knowledge?

How does one safeguard the loss of vital knowledge as older workers retire and are not replaced as quickly as they leave?

What are the digital tools that could help teams communicate, coordinate, and co-operate - wherever they happen to be?

For the second year, the event is being conducted on an online platform.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. operations in Boston and headquartered in Germany, eschbach develops software for plant process management. Shiftconnector® provides a new level of team communication to ensure safety and improve plant effectiveness. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, BASF and Roche. For more information visit eschbach.com.

For complete information about the conference program, registration, and related activities, visit www.aiche.org/spring or www.aiche.org/gcps.

About AIChE:

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 members in more than 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontier of chemical engineering research in such areas as nanotechnology, sustainability, hydrogen fuels, biological and environmental engineering, and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org.

