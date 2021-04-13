Charles & Colvard to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab-created moissanite and lab-grown diamonds, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST. Charles & Colvard President and CEO Don O'Connell will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time (11:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40612

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Charles & Colvard, Ltd., and to watch the Company's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Charles & Colvard

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful, and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever One moissanite brand and its premium Caydia lab-grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value, and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

CONTACT:

Clint Pete

Email: ir@charlesandcolvard.com

