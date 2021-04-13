Get to Know the Visionary Fueling the Global Growth Surge of Men's Below-the-Waist Grooming

Today, MANSCAPED, the global leader in men's below-the-waist grooming, is cracking the code behind the company's success with an exclusive introduction to its Founder and CEO, Paul Tran. From early beginnings to ongoing endeavors, Paul maintains a steadfast dedication to creativity, long-term thinking, and lifelong learning. These are just a few key takeaways as we get acquainted with the man leading MANSCAPED's massive movement.

Paul Tran founded MANSCAPED in 2016 with a mission of moving men forward all over the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

A Born Entrepreneur. Born in Vietnam, Paul grew up with little, but with a big outlook on life. Although he experienced adversity at a young age, and as a first-generation immigrant in America who didn't speak English, he reflects on his upbringing very fondly. Having nothing and coming from nothing ingrained a sense of ambition in Paul, driving him to make the most of any opportunity and practice empathy always.

After settling in New York, his vocabulary soon expanded beyond "hi" and, albeit the only Asian kid in school, he assimilated quickly among his peers and made friends due to his unassuming demeanor, self-awareness, and good nature. A born entrepreneur, Paul recalls one of his earliest memories from elementary school was when he hosted a raffle every Friday. It was a basic concept with no more than nickels on the table, but a weekly activity his classmates raved about and looked forward to. The popular game enhanced their lives unknowingly, while reaffirming Paul's inner creative spirit.

Fast forward several years, this undeniable self-starter put himself through college at the University of Southern California where he studied at Marshall School of Business and Viterbi School of Engineering. He parlayed his education into his next ventures, which included launching and selling multiple businesses. One was a revolutionary science-backed skincare brand that provides a non-surgical solution for wrinkles and stretch marks. This was Paul's first company that tackled taboos in the beauty space, but it most certainly wouldn't be the last.

The MANSCAPED Movement. Paul launched MANSCAPED in 2016 with a vision of driving the movement that changes the face of men's grooming. By focusing on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often stigmatized subject, MANSCAPED has successfully untapped a vast market of male consumers. The brand not only provides premium tools and products for proper grooming but moves men forward by unlocking their confidence and allowing them to be the best versions of themselves. Paul lives by this mission every single day and envisions a world in the future where MANSCAPED plays a significant part in people's lives all over the world.

Beyond seeing this vision materialize in real life, Paul thrives on working with his supportive and talented team. He is humble at his core, often highlighting teammates for execution and successes rather than taking any credit. This level of humility is understated but significant, as it flows deep into the organization. As CEO, Paul's responsibilities are many. He loves overseeing the brand's innovation and technology as a superior technician himself. He also spearheads the company's direction as a brilliant strategist and constantly works to further establish MANSCAPED as an employer brand that puts company culture and people first. Ensuring that everyone feels valued, included, and appreciated for their efforts is extremely important to him.

Although at the helm of the entire MANSCAPED Family, Paul is a self-described introvert at heart and enjoys spending time in small groups where we can have meaningful conversations and directly care for his colleagues. His intelligent presentations, inspiring words, and witty humor are experienced by all 150 employees during MANSCAPED's biweekly company-wide meetings. Calendar notifications go from mundane reminders to sparks of joy on these days. As a winner of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2020, MANSCAPED is a workforce of individuals who are as happy as they are grateful for the environment Paul has created.

A Philanthropic Future. When he gets a sliver of time outside of MANSCAPED, Paul feeds his soul by spending time with his wife and two young children. This dedicated father and loving husband shares a special intellectual curiosity with his family. When their conversations run the gamut, Paul always walks away with a fresh perspective on life and appreciation for how far he has come. His deep-rooted desire to give back and commitment to social responsibility are fundamentals he has brought to MANSCAPED, as well as beliefs he lives by. Just one of his lifelong philanthropic goals is setting up his own foundation to help orphans and underprivileged children in Vietnam, which will be a full circle moment for him and so many others he's impacted along the way.

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S., with further domestic and international retailers coming soon. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.

