MUFG Investor Services, the global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, today announced the launch of its private markets ESG reporting solution, the second announcement in a series of ESG developments. The solution will allow data to be collected in an automated way, with an overlay of ESG expertise from analysts, while being tailored to industry, investment, and client requirements.

MUFG Investor Services will provide a comprehensive array of services catering to investor needs, starting at the pre-investment stage, in partnership with ESG and sustainability consultancy, MJ Hudson. These include services pertaining to policy creation and investment strategy integration, SFDR consultancy and due diligence, as well as ESGIQ (a proprietary digital platform for the monitoring of and reporting on ESG factors) and supporting marketing services. The services will be available to institutional investors, fund of fund managers and general partners investing in or operating any private market strategies, including private equity, venture capital, private debt, infrastructure and real estate.

"As EU ESG regulatory requirements continue to evolve, and private markets are increasingly faced with a lack of available ESG data, our new solution will support fund managers by ensuring they can navigate these changes, and have access to robust, customized ESG data and assessments, that uncover red flags and identify value-creation opportunities. The solution will also help fund managers to assess the ESG governance and sustainability profile of underlying assets, as well as evaluate exposures to exclusion industries, and is an important step towards ESG transparency across private markets," said John Sergides, CEO at MUFG Investor Services.

"ESG and sustainability are difficult disciplines to master and properly integrate into an investment strategy," said Matthew Hudson, CEO of MJ Hudson. "It is encouraging for the whole industry that MUFG Investor Services, has made this aspect of its service offering such a high priority. We are delighted to be a partner in this endeavor."

The announcement highlights MUFG Investor Services' commitment to providing ESG services that solve the growing regulatory and stakeholder challenges faced by their clients. It follows the firm's launch of its ESG Transparency Reporting solution last month.

About MUFG Investor Services:

MUFG Investor Services provides asset servicing solutions to clients globally. Leveraging the financial and intellectual capital of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc one of the largest banks in the world with $3.2 trillion in assets we provide clients access to a range of leading solutions across all investment strategies, asset types and fund structures. Services include fund administration, fund accounting, global custody, transfer agency, trustee, depositary, middle-office services, securities lending, FX, banking and fund finance.

MUFG Investor Services currently provides administration services for over 2,614 funds across all investment strategies, asset types and fund structures with over $705 billion in assets under administration.

www.mufg-investorservices.com

About MJ Hudson ESG Sustainability:

MJ Hudson's ESG Sustainability practice provides ESG consultancy, monitoring and reporting to a diverse range of top-tier fund managers and investors. With more than 10 years of experience in ESG and responsible investment, our Amsterdam and London-based team has outstanding analytical skills and a deep knowledge of the ESG domain. By leveraging our market intelligence, proprietary tools and solutions repository, we help our clients deliver the transparency demanded by their stakeholders, as well as mitigating ESG risks and capturing the opportunities afforded by an integrated ESG investment approach.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005711/en/

Contacts:

Prosek Partners

Mark LaVoie

(646) 818-9233

MLaVoie@Prosek.com

MUFG Investor Services

Jenny Redlin

JRedlin@mfsadmin.com

646-761-0566