Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
13.04.2021 | 15:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordic Surveillance Annual Report 2020

Attached is the report from Nasdaq Nordic Surveillance for the full year 2020.

The overarching goal of the Surveillance function within the Nasdaq Nordic
markets is to maintain and strengthen the confidence of market participants,
investors and the general public in our exchanges. This is primarily achieved
by professional, trustworthy and integrated surveillance of trading and of the
listed companies as well as by the surveillance department's responsibilities
with regards to listing of shares and other financial instruments. 

This report describes the main day-to-day activities and achievements within
Nordic Surveillance for 2020. 



________________________________________________________________________________
_____________________ 

Any queries regarding the report will be answered by Jimmy Kvarnström, Head of
European Surveillance , at +46 8 405 60 00.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852021
