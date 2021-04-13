Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.: TPII Announces 50% Reduction of Authorized Shares and Non-Dilutive Founders Preferred Series

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce they have reduced the company's Authorized Share count from 1 Billion to 500 Million along with an initially non-dilutive preferred series for the company's founders.

Based on the initial market interest for the just released eTower, the ongoing SPREE fully electric solar golf cart, and grid storage applications of the eCell; Triad Pro Innovators has determined the previous 1 Billion Authorized Share total was not necessary for the companies growth plans and have decided to proactively reduce Authorized Shares by 50%.

"After reviewing the company's business plan for 2021, it became apparent that, in the effort to protect shareholder value, it was in all our best interest to reduce Authorized Shares significantly," says Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "We are introducing an initially non-dilutive preferred series to the founders, in lieu of a dilutive stock offering, and felt the share structure could be greatly reduced. Given the immediate positive market reaction from release of our revolutionary eTower and stated volume interest, it was easy to provide this value back to the shareholders."

The eTower is the first lighting tower of its kind, offering a proven 80% reduction of diesel usage for construction, movie sets, remote, etc. lighting needs. With the latest signaling by the Biden infrastructure and energy plan, the eTower is poised to be the premier solution within an $8B industry incentivized to move towards lower emission solutions.

As lithium-ion materials and products become increasingly difficult to procure, Triad Pro Innovators is already preparing to fill a large need for alternative solutions in the expanding green economy. Triad Pro Innovators is working on similar innovative solutions, taking advantage of eCell technology, an ultra-capacitive (non-Lithium-Ion) based solution.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity .The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the eCell that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding TPII's plans, objectives, future opportunities for TPII's services and products, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding TPII's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond TPII's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with OTC Markets Group in satisfaction of the company's obligations as an alternative reporting company. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

info@triadpro.com

714.790.3662

