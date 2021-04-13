Dennis Lewis & Green Light Digital to Advise on Deployment, Growth and Marketing Initiatives for Fotofy's NFT Marketplace

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) (www.imageprotect.com) ("Image Protect", "IMTL" or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce that it has secured a strategic partnership with Green Light Digital and its founder- Dennis Lewis, a digital marketing author, "cryptopreneur", and blockchain investor, for Fotofy.com NFT Marketplace. Fotofy.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of Image Protect Inc (IMTL).

Dennis Lewis, founder of Green Light Digital and ICOsuccess.com, is a seasoned digital storyteller and ICO marketing specialist with a proven track record in Asia, Europe and the United States. Dennis, via Green Light Digital, will be advising IMTL and Fotofy on Marketing and development of the NFT site, (non-fungible token).

Green Light Digital provides digital marketing and development services for companies across a wide variety of industries including crypto/blockchain clients like BlocPal and Global Coin Report.

"We are excited to be welcoming Dennis to the team," states IMTL CEO Lawrence Adams. "His broad experience in this realm is substantial, and his work approach is compatible with our approach. The project's potential for success relies on the people involved, and we're assembling the best team possible for our NFT Marketplace rollout. Supported by a wide variety of digital assets in Fotofy, in addition to a select number of new relationships currently being developed."

Dennis Lewis concurs, "A new phase of the cryptocurrency revolution is upon us, and IMTL/Fotofy have a substantial base with which to position for notable success in the emerging NFT markets. The blockchain industry, as a whole, holds immense potential and I'm excited to be working with Lawrence and his team of professionals at IMTL."

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs - products that operate as digital assets - have grown to encompass a $250 million market, according to a 2020 report from tech-tracking company L'Atelier BNP Paribas and nonfungible.com.

IMTL will be updating shareholders on a comprehensive model overview to include the NFT Marketplace and its focus on serving the microcap, crypto and startup spaces with innovative services and platforms, including its recent acquisition of OTC PR Wire, LLC and development of what the company feels will be a highly disruptive engagement platform for companies, investors, and adjacent audiences.

About Image Protect:

Image Protect is a media company with a focus on microcap news, information and disclosure, as well as crypto, blockchain, and digital assets. The Company recently signed to acquire OTC PR Wire, LLC, a revenue stage service provider and news platform catering to microcap and small cap companies on a global scale. Its unique digital asset library and proprietary technology via subsidiary Fotofy are conducive to the foundation of an impactful NFT marketplace, which the Company is currently developing toward a launch in the coming months.

Dennis Lewis is a seasoned digital storyteller and blockchain marketing specialist with a proven track record in both Europe and the United States. He has successfully lead to market and exited multiple startup companies, and prides himself on his ability to make complex projects easy to understand and relatable. In a marketing landscape increasingly obsessed with shiny objects and overly complicated sales funnels, Dennis knows that the key to any successful marketing campaign are the words on the page. For more information visit www.cryptopreneurs.club.

