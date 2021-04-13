Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - PROVIDENCE FILM GROUP, a Valiant Eagle Inc. subsidiary (OTC Pink: PSRU), is proud to announce the appointment of Hollywood luminary, Franco Sama, as consultant and advisor to its upcoming slate of motion picture productions. He boasts nearly two decades of independent film development, production, financing and film distribution experience.

He has Executive Produced and/or Produced an impressive array of successful independent feature films including most notably, "Guns, Girls and Gambling" starring Gary Oldman, Christian Slater, and Dane Cook. This film was acquired for worldwide distribution by Universal Pictures and has since become a cult classic on the international indie release circuit.

Other films Sama has produced include; "Black Limousine" starring David Arquette and Vivica Fox, "Tooth and Nail" starring Michael Madsen and Vinnie Jones, and "Paid" starring Corbin Bernsen and Tom Conti. Sama also served as Executive Producer on the film festival darling "Petunia" starring Thora Birch, Brittany Snow and Academy Award winner Christine Lahti.

Sama is also a highly sought-after public guest speaker, traveling throughout the world to educate filmmakers on the business of film. He has consulted with the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago regarding the creation and implementation of film and media tax incentives, and has been a distinguished keynote speaker and guest panelist at both the 2018 and 2019 V.I.P. Film Summits held in Washington, D.C. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the non-profit organization, New Filmmakers, Los Angeles.

We at Providence Film Group are honored and excited to have Mr. Sama on our very short list of advisors and consultants on call, and welcome a long, happy and prosperous working relationship with him as we move forward into full-strength production.

