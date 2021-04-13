Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Monster Elixir Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH), is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 41% equity stake in Vintage Scripts Pharmacy LLC sourced from both the founders and The Now Corporation (OTC Pink: NWPN).

Vintage Scripts is a Chicago based dispensary that provides both prescription drugs and over-the-counter medicine including CBD's. With the acquisition, Monster Elixir will be able to expand into the Midwest region. This will also allow Monster Elixir to manufacture and distribute the best and most unique CBD products on the market. Monster Elixir plans to purchase the newly built, stand-alone building designed by Vintage Scripts (pictures below).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7489/80257_a38d0845f4e2689c_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7489/80257_a38d0845f4e2689c_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7489/80257_a38d0845f4e2689c_003full.jpg

A founder of Vintage Scripts, Robin Brown, is a licensed Pharmacist, certified in veterinary medicine and immunization. With these unique skills, Robin has created all natural CBD Products to help with herpes, shingles, pain, stomach issues like Crohn's disease or irritable bowel syndrome, arthritis, sciatica and plantar fasciitis, eczema, allergies and hair growth. Alan Alston is the other founder of Vintage Scripts and, with an extensive US military background, he will guide Vintage Scripts into a lucrative future.

Curtis Philpot, CEO of both Monster Elixir Inc. and TransGlobal Assets Inc. states, "due to the marijuana licenses that we have applied for in Michigan and the ones that we will apply for in Illinois, this was a synergistic opportunity that I could not pass up. All three companies will benefit directly."

Ken Williams, CEO of The Now Corporation (OTC Pink: NWPN), states, "We sold 15% of our stake in Vintage Scripts to TransGlobal due to their cannabis licensing that they have applied for. Curtis has proven that he can build shareholder value and we are satisfied to continue to hold a 10% stake."

Updates will be forthcoming

For further inquiries please contact:

Curtis Philpot, Chief Executive Officer

TransGlobal Assets (OTC Pink: TMSH)

Email: CPhilpot360@TransGlobalAssets.net

About TransGlobal Assest:

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded Hemp/CBD holdings company. Our business model is a self-sustaining Hemp Ranch. Each hemp ranch will be vertically integrated from acres allocated, to outdoor cultivation and indoor greenhouses, to warehouses for processing farm grown hemp into textiles, hempcrete & plastics. The Hemp Ranch will provide raw products for processing the all-natural products line to be sold through Monster Elixir, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. Monster Elixir products includes but not limited to, Green Essence Beverages; an all-natural CBD infused lemonade, and Crown Care; an all-natural Hemp infused hair care line.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TransGlobal Assets, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, TransGlobal Assets, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80257