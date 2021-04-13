Khiron Receives Accreditation for UK Medical Cannabis Education and Partners with UK's Cellen Therapeutics to Improve Clinician Education

Company has received UK Continuing Professional Development ("CPD") accreditation for its global education platform, Khiron Academy

UK medical professionals may now earn CPD credits through Khiron's medical cannabis education program

The Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, a leader in digital healthcare in the UK, to increase patient access via medical cannabis education

As a leading international medical cannabis educator, nearly 1,000 medical professionals in Latin America and the United Kingdom have registered for, or completed, Khiron Academy training

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce it has received UK Continuing Professional Development ("CPD") accreditation for Khiron Academy, the Company's global medical cannabis education platform.

Additionally, following its accreditation, the Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, a leader in digital healthcare in the UK and fellow founding member of Project Twenty21, to increase patient access through medical cannabis education initially. Khiron Academy will be made available to prescribers in the UK that have registered with Cellen's MedCanHub, an emerging education portal. Cellen is market leader, widely recognized for also launching the UK's first digital pain clinic, Leva.

Tejinder Virk, President of Khiron Europe, commented, "Over the last year, Khiron has seen a direct correlation between physician education and patient access. With Khiron Academy's CPD accreditation and through our strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, we are positioned to reach a growing number of medical professionals, and in turn, provide patients with greater access to medical cannabis products."

Eric Bystrom, CEO of Cellen commented, "We are pleased to be joining forces with Khiron on educating prescribing specialists in the UK. Khiron is a clear global leader in medical cannabis education. We share common values in improving patient lives by educating doctors and optimizing the standard of medical care. Our aim is to create a practical guide for responsibly prescribing patients with safe and efficacious medical cannabis products."

In the UK, Khiron continues to leverage educational materials developed by the Company to train medical professionals in Latin America, along with clinical data from thousands of Khiron patients. In addition to Cellen's MedCanHub (accessible to medical professionals at https://medcanhub.cellenhealth.com/), Khiron Academy is available to members of the Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society (MCCS) and core to the training of prescribing specialists for Project Twenty21, a 20,000-patient observational study backed Drug Science in UK.

To date, the Company has trained nearly 1000 medical professionals in Latin America and the UK. Over the last year, physicians trained by Khiron in Latin America have issued over 13,000 prescriptions, with a compound monthly growth rate of nearly 50%. Khiron Academy will be a platform for sharing the Company's clinical expertise, in conjunction with clinical data arising from Khiron's wholly-owned clinics in LatAm.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico, Germany and Brazil in 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

