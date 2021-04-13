Bancassurance advisory and service platform JDC Group's final FY20 results were in line with the preliminary numbers. Large client wins are starting to feed into the platform, making JDC Group's 2025 target of a doubling of revenues and multiplying EBITDA realistic. The EV/EBITDA valuation of 16.4x consensus FY22e does not seem demanding compared to international peers given the strong prospects for platform growth.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...