Pentair Energy Efficient Pool Pumps Have Helped Reduce Consumers' Energy Costs as Well as Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Pentair (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, is proud to announce it received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR. Pentair was the first pool equipment manufacturer to have an ENERGY STAR certified pool pump and has been recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year every year since 2013.

Since 2005, Pentair's variable speed pool pumps have helped U.S. consumers save $3.0 billion in operating costs, which translates into 27 billion kilowatt hours of energy saved.* The kilowatt hour energy savings helped prevent the release of more than 19.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, which is the equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions from 4.1 million passenger vehicles driven for one year.**

"We are proud to be recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for eight consecutive years. Our high-performing variable speed pool pumps help conserve energy resources and reduce energy costs, so that pool owners can simply focus on enjoying their pool," said De'Mon Wiggins, Vice President, Pentair Pool. "Pentair helped introduce variable speed technology to the pool industry more than 15 years ago and today, we remain equally dedicated to delivering smart, sustainable water solutions."

In addition to its ENERGY STAR-rated pool pumps, Pentair offers smart, sustainable solutions to help pool owners conserve energy and water resources including automated controls, heaters and lighting products, reflecting its commitment to design products that facilitate environmental sustainability. Homeowners can learn more about Pentair's energy-efficient offerings, its rebate program for select ENERGY STAR certified models, and find helpful ENERGY STAR resources at pentair.com/energystar.

Leading the Way to Further Energy Efficiency

In July 2021, new Department of Energy (DOE) regulations go into effect that require minimum efficiency standards for pool pumps, along with upgraded ENERGY STAR standards. Recognizing our commitment to reduce the environmental impact of our solutions, Pentair collaborated with DOE, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and industry peers to develop and implement these new standards. As a trusted leader within the industry, Pentair takes an active role in providing education and training about these changes with utility rebate program administrators and pool dealers and installers. This includes online and remote training tools, as well as an educational landing page available on Pentair.com.

*Savings are based on a weighted average annual kWh savings from the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) at $0.11 kWh. Individual Weighted Energy Factor (WEF) scores and savings may vary by model. For more information regarding the energy efficiency features of current Pentair pool pump offerings, including WEF scores, please visit pentair.com/energystar.

**Source: EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator: https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations-including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500-rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found here.

