Eurotech Collaborates with Infineon Technologies, Microsoft and GlobalSign for 'Chain of Trust' Security Solution for the IoT Device Identities

Eurotech, Infineon Technologies, Microsoft, and GlobalSign work together to deliver zero-touch provisioning for IOT

AMARO, FRIULI / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Eurotech, a company that designs, develops, and deploys hardware and software solutions for the Edge and Internet of Things (IoT), is working with Infineon, Microsoft, and GlobalSign to simplify large scale, secure rollouts of connected devices. This collaboration delivers assurance by extending the secured device identity chain from the edge to the cloud.

Building on industry standards, the solution starts the chain-of-trust at Infineon's OPTIGA TPM (Trusted Platform Module), which is installed in all Eurotech IoT Edge gateways. As platform manufacturer, Eurotech extends this 'trust' to a secure Initial Device Identifier, an IEEE 802.1AR certificate-based identity that is cryptographically bound and uniquely assigned to the device. This identity attests to the integrity of the platform supply chain and provides the necessary baseline for zero-touch onboarding. As part of this collaboration, Eurotech has worked with GlobalSign, one of the leading security certificate authorities, and Microsoft, with its IoT Identity Service security subsystem of the Azure IoT Edge, to further extend the chain-of-trust to cloud connectivity. This is achieved through the enrollment of additional local certificates confirming device ownership to a customer and using these identities for automatic provisioning of Azure IoT Hub operational identities by the Azure Device Provisioning service.

The solution drastically reduces the complexity of embedding strong certificate identities in cloud-connected device architectures. It delivers a blueprint for the management of standard-based digital identities over the life-cycle of the device from manufacturing, provisioning, maintenance, and finally, decommissioning.

Marco Carrer, CTO at Eurotech, comments, "We are very proud of partnering with industry leaders Infineon, GlobalSign, and Microsoft to lower the barriers of adoption of best practices for hardware-anchored digital device identities. This partnership reflects Eurotech's commitment to cybersecurity and supporting its customers to reduce device complexity and management."

"IoT is changing the way businesses think and operate, allowing them to optimize existing processes and opening the door for new business models and revenue streams," said Sam George, corporate vice president, Azure IoT at Microsoft Corp. "Streamlining the process of creating a chain of trust reduces the risk of supply chain tampering and device attacks that stem from compromised device identities. By helping to mitigate these risks, we're enabling organizations to build more durable, and resilient IoT solutions-to innovate on a foundation of trust."

"Security remains the key enabler for cloud service adoption. The necessary level of protection can only be achieved by combining software security mechanisms with robust hardware-based security capabilities based on globally accepted industrial and IT security standards. A chain of trust from the node to the cloud using hardware-based security anchors allows to securely identify each IoT and Edge device, to protect sensitive data as well as the integrity of the Cloud", says Juergen Rebel, Vice President & General Manager Embedded Security at Infineon Technologies.

"Secure, zero-touch onboarding of IoT devices to the cloud is an important solution that realizes immediate value through its security and efficiency said Lancen LaChance, VP of IoT with GlobalSign. It's a solid blueprint that benefits the broader IoT industry by providing a proven, best practice solution to a common IoT device identity management challenge. Our collaboration with notable experts Infineon, Eurotech, and Microsoft, has enabled the entire IoT industry to take one secure leap forward."

The solution is being launched at Hannover Messe 2021 and will be available in Q4 in 2021. Please join us at the Webinar on 13th April at 8:00 am PDT | 11:00 am EDT | 17:00 CEST. Register here.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops, and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions - complete with services, software, and hardware - to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateway to enable asset monitoring and to High-Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) conceived also for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly complete solutions, Eurotech has activated partnerships with leading companies in their field of action, thus creating a global ecosystem that allows it to create "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. Learn more

CONTACTS

Eurotech Corporate Communication Giuliana Vidoni +39 0433 485 462 giuliana.vidoni@eurotech.com Eurotech Media Agency-Skout PR Fiona Whyatt +44 (0) 7810 795053 fiona.whyatt@skoutpr.com GlobalSign Amy Krigman 603-570-7060 amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE: GlobalSign

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640164/Eurotech-Collaborates-with-Infineon-Technologies-Microsoft-and-GlobalSign-for-Chain-of-Trust-Security-Solution-for-the-IoT-Device-Identities