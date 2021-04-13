Numerous Players in Ultrasound Gels Market Lean on Innovation in Formulation for Surgical Lubricant Gels, Acceptance of Silicon Solutions in Medical Devices Spurs Prospects: TMR

- Catheter gels with antibacterial properties find high preference in hospitals and clinics, novel water-based and biocompatible formulations gathering tractions

- Application of ECG gels in homecare settings growing, global ultrasound gels market to clock CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrasound coupling gels are used as coupling agent between probe and tissues for a wide spectrum of medical examinations in both hospitals and homecare settings. Various formulations are attracting demand in the ultrasound gels market, pivoting on the trend of multimodal imaging diagnostic devices in disease management and gynaecological applications, including pregnancy. The evolving contours of the market have been marked by the advances in techniques used and the formulation of the gel. Gels that pose low risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infections are gaining traction, and drive the product development avenue for players in the market. Further, water-based formulations gain preference of clinicians as these boost the imaging outcomes, in relation to quality of images and patients' comfort. Silicon oil is another promising segment due to its attributes of non-toxicity. Other novel formulations are expected to see reach patients in coming years.

Some of the key product categories in the ultrasound gels market are ECG gels, surgical lubricant gels and catheter gels, obstetric gels, and soothing gels.

Clocking CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027, the ultrasound gels market is projected to climb to a valuation of ~US$ 570 Mn by the end of 2027.

Key Findings of Ultrasound Gels Market Study

Relentless Need for Improving Accuracy of Diagnostic Evaluations Spurs Market Avenues

Menometrorrhagias is one of the key indications where ultrasound imaging is adopted. Thus, its high prevalence in women, especially in women of reproductive age, has spurred the need for transvaginal ultrasound methods. Clinicians increasingly adopt GIS (Gel Infusion Sonography) and SIS (Saline Infusion Sonography) to ascertain severity of the condition. Further, obstetric gels are a highly lucrative segment, where there is constant need for improving the accuracy of diagnostic evaluations through the use of better coupling materials, in which the performance of gel is vital.

Novel Formulations to Improve Multimodal Imaging Outcomes

The need for preventing or reducing the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (UTI), including in self-catheterization, is a key trend shaping the product development strategies in the ultrasound gels market. In this regard, silicone oil has gained widespread traction in hospital and clinics, thereby bolstering the sales in the market. Multimodal imaging using ultrasound gels have become a crucial technology in saving lives of populations. This is evident in the rise in numbers of medical imaging for chronic diseases particularly for patients with cardiovascular diseases. ECG monitors for homecare setting are gaining acceptance, the reason having to do with the portability of these imaging modalities. This has spurred the demand for ECG gels.

Demand for Sterile Probes Fuel Revenues

Both sterile and non-sterile gels find application in various medical imaging. Non-sterile gels have contributed a large part of the revenue in the ultrasound gels market over the years. However, in recent years, rising incidence of hospital-acquired infection has tilted the tables towards the sterile one. In the coming years, the sales of the segment are expected to pump in revenues.

Ultrasound Gels Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Rapidly expanding demand for ultrasound in various medical examinations has spurred the use of ultrasound gels.

Global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and a few other chronic diseases is expected to lend growth momentum to the market during the forecast period.

Rise in expenditure on women's health in developing and emerging economies of the world is a key trend in the market.

Ultrasound Gels Market: Key Participants

Medvat

Tentan AG

Trivitron Healthcare

Phyto Performance Italia S.R.L

National Therapy Products Inc.

Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft.

HR Pharmaceuticals

Parker Laboratories, Inc.

