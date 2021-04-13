USPS Certifies CaseMail as First Blockchain Generated ePostage

World's First Blockchain Postage Uses Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseMail announced today the company has been certified by the United States Postal Service (USPS) as the first producer of blockchain generated ePostage labels. The USPS ePostage labels use CaseMail's revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) mail technology and mark the world's first blockchain supported postage.

"It's fitting that the USPS, a historic institution that served as a vanguard during the founding of our country, is at the forefront of this revolution in communications and commerce. CaseMail's USPS-certified blockchain postage provides additional credibility to the debate about the future of NFTs and the wider adoption of blockchain into everyday life," said Joe Ruiz, founder and CEO, CaseMail. "Using NFTs to help protect a process that's both familiar and important to everyone - mailing a letter or package - helps demystify this important new technology. It is simply postage printed from the blockchain."

USPS certification of CaseMail's NFT blockchain ePostage labels highlights the practical, real-world application of the popular new technology. CaseMail tokens are digitally stamped on USPS ePostage labels and the items being mailed. As a result, all data about the shipment and mailing history is recorded on the blockchain, creating a verifiable chain of custody for digital and physical assets. The technology certifies the content and delivery history and the chain of custody can be cryptography verified, ensuring privacy for both the sender and recipients. CaseMail's postal tracking and content verification technology is already used by law firms and legal departments across the country to present certified proof of legal correspondence in U.S. court.

The initial rollout of the service is exclusively for legal professionals and government agencies. In the 2nd quarter of 2021, the company will provide global access primarily through integration partnerships with providers of consumer and business services. Cryptocurrencies are not required. CaseMail tokens can be purchased with standard U.S. currency.



About CaseMail

CaseMail www.casemail.us is a Communications as a Service (CaaS) platform owned by VerTrius Corp. The company develops "systems of trust" using technologies that bridge traditional communications, commerce and workflow processes with modern domestic and globalized communications, cryptocurrency and blockchain services.

Media Contact:

Vince LaMantia | media@vertrius.com | 800-770-1913 x 205

www.vertrius.com/media

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G4eFhi9fnw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486596/2521_X_2136_300DPI_CASEMAIL_NFT_POSTAGE_3_STAMPS_PNG.jpg