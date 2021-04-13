Tuxera's File System Software Chosen by Orca Security for Their Enterprise Multi-Cloud Security Platform

Tuxera's file system software helps cloud security innovation leader Orca Security achieve exceptional performance in accessing files on cloud servers.

HELSINKI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuxera, a world-leader in quality-assured storage management and networking software, announced that Orca Security, the cloud security innovation leader, has adopted Tuxera's file system implementation as part of their cutting-edge cloud security platform. Orca Security provides cloud-wide, workload-deep security and compliance across multiple cloud platforms. Microsoft NTFS by Tuxera was adopted by Orca Security for its sustained and consistently high performance and proven use in other enterprise storage applications.

Bringing visibility to security over multiple cloud servers

Orca Security provides workload-deep security - including VMs, containers, and serverless workloads - across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Orca Security's patent-pending SideScanning technology is the only cloud security solution that identifies security risks without the use of agents, scanners, or any code running in the customer's environment. Their platform brings complete visibility into the security of workloads and cloud configurations, detecting vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, lateral movement risk, weak and leaked passwords, and unsecured PII.

The company serves customers across a broad spectrum of industries including financial services, media and entertainment, CPG, manufacturing, cloud, mid-market, and enterprise customers across all geographic regions. Because their platform accesses data from multiple clients and multiple servers, rapid data handling and consistent performance are paramount in ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction. Additionally, any technologies integrated with the Orca Security platform must also have rigorous control over data integrity, thus ensuring data security.

High throughput essential in ensuring enterprise customer satisfaction

Initially, the Orca Security platform relied on an alternative NTFS file system implementation to read, mount, and create disk snapshots from NTFS volumes. For volumes created from snapshots, the storage blocks must be pulled down from the cloud provider and written to the volume before they are accessible. This preliminary action takes time and can cause a significant increase in the latency of I/O operations the first time each block is accessed. In fact, the first consecutive read operations performed on a block can be five to 10 times slower. The optimal volume performance is achieved after all blocks have been downloaded and written to the volume.

With their original NTFS file system implementation, Orca experienced poor performance. The company then turned to Tuxera for storage management expertise, aiming to get better performance.

"At Orca, we use cloud disk snapshots and provide forensic-level visibility inside of every virtual machine. Crawling and storage optimizations available in Microsoft NTFS by Tuxera provide the speed we need to deliver customers a complete view of their multi-cloud estate in minutes," says Gil Geron co-founder and chief product officer at Orca Security. "Tuxera's expertise in high-performing, fail-safe file systems and enterprise-grade storage software help us achieve a competitive edge in the market."

Tuxera's software enables optimal speeds for enterprise workloads

Using Microsoft NTFS by Tuxera, the platform was able to achieve up to three times faster performance on average, solving the Orca Security platform speed-performance issues to AWS servers. "We're very excited to work with the innovation leader in cloud security. Orca Security has an outstanding reputation backed by numerous success stories," says Heinrich von Keler, Director of Enterprise Solutions at Tuxera. "Tuxera is proud to be integrated into such an innovative platform, ensuring the highest possible performance between the block level and cloud servers."

Multi-cloud enterprise services adoption rapidly growing

This customer case comes in context of the booming adoption of cloud services by businesses and enterprises around the globe. World-leading research company Gartner predicts that by 2024, 14.2% of global enterprise IT spending will be dedicated to cloud services. This trend is increasingly pointing towards adoption of a multi-cloud strategy. In Flexera's 2020 State of The Cloud Report, 93% of companies reported using a multi-cloud strategy. This trend is compounded by some of the challenges companies have in adopting cloud services, with some 66% of companies identifying security as the biggest challenge for cloud adoption.

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured embedded storage management software and networking technologies. Helping people and businesses store and do more with their data, our software is at the core of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and more. We help you store your data reliably while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Tuxera is also an active member of multiple industry organizations, including JEDEC, SNIA, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and many others. Founded in 2008, Tuxera's headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.

Let us help solve your storage challenges. Learn more about us at www.tuxera.com

About Orca Security

Orca Security, the cloud security innovation leader, provides cloud-wide, workload-deep security and compliance for AWS, Azure, and GCP - without the gaps in coverage, alert fatigue, and operational costs of agents.

Unlike competing tools that operate in silos, Orca treats your cloud as an interconnected web of assets, prioritizing risk based on the severity of the underlying security issue combined with environmental context, including its accessibility and potential damage to the business. This does away with thousands of meaningless security alerts to provide just the critical few that matter, along with their precise path to remediation.

Find critical attack vectors before your adversaries without having to cobble together disparate tools for cloud security posture management, compliance assessments, and workload and data protection. Delivered as SaaS, Orca Security's patent-pending SideScanning technology reads your cloud configuration and workloads' runtime block storage out-of-band, detecting vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, lateral movement risk, weak and leaked passwords, and unsecured PII. SideScanning covers all your workloads - VMs, containers, and serverless.

Orca Security deploys in minutes - not months - because no code runs within your cloud environment. With Orca, there are no overlooked assets, no DevOps headaches, and no performance hits on live environments.

Connect your first cloud account in minutes and see for yourself. Visit https://orca.security

