Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Carlsberg A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The B share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 15 April 2021 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0010181759 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Carlsberg B ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 114,457,554 shares (DKK 2,289,151,080) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,900,000 shares (DKK 58,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 111,557,554 shares (DKK 2,231,151,080) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 20 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CARL B ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 1596 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852044