Dienstag, 13.04.2021
GlobeNewswire
13.04.2021 | 16:41
101 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by SEB AB on STO Mortgage Bonds (133/21)

The following bond loans issued by SEB AB will be registered with new last
trading dates from 2021-04-14. The change is made for technical reasons and is
not the result of any changes to the instruments' terms and conditions. 

ISIN     New Last Trading Day
----------------------------------
SE0008731467      2022-03-15
----------------------------------
SE0008103477      2021-12-15
----------------------------------
SE0010546572      2022-12-21
----------------------------------
SE0010049841      2023-12-20
----------------------------------
SE0012193621      2024-12-18
----------------------------------
SE0013101722      2025-12-17
----------------------------------
SE0013102043      2026-12-16
----------------------------------
SE0013102001      2029-12-19
----------------------------------
SE0003815703      2026-02-23
----------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, iss@nasdaq.com or fi.listings@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
