Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by SEB AB on STO Mortgage Bonds (133/21)

The following bond loans issued by SEB AB will be registered with new last trading dates from 2021-04-14. The change is made for technical reasons and is not the result of any changes to the instruments' terms and conditions. ISIN New Last Trading Day ---------------------------------- SE0008731467 2022-03-15 ---------------------------------- SE0008103477 2021-12-15 ---------------------------------- SE0010546572 2022-12-21 ---------------------------------- SE0010049841 2023-12-20 ---------------------------------- SE0012193621 2024-12-18 ---------------------------------- SE0013101722 2025-12-17 ---------------------------------- SE0013102043 2026-12-16 ---------------------------------- SE0013102001 2029-12-19 ---------------------------------- SE0003815703 2026-02-23 ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, iss@nasdaq.com or fi.listings@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB