Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
WKN: 900439 ISIN: SE0000310336 Ticker-Symbol: SWM 
Tradegate
13.04.21
17:46 Uhr
72,04 Euro
+1,40
+1,98 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
13.04.2021 | 16:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Swedish Match (52/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Swedish Match AB
(Swedish Match) published on April 13, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 13, 2021 approved a stock split
whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by ten (10) new ordinary
shares (10:1). The scheduled Ex-date is May 7, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
will carry out a re-calculation options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Swedish Match (SWMA). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852053
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
