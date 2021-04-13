NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Swedish Match (52/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) published on April 13, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 13, 2021 approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by ten (10) new ordinary shares (10:1). The scheduled Ex-date is May 7, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Swedish Match (SWMA). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852053