Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Thursday 6 May 2021 at 10:00 (CEST).
Please be informed that the Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting with electronic voting due to the Covid-19 situation. Please refer to the attached guide for online participation. It is also possible to vote in advance or attend the meeting by proxy.
The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.
All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Financial Statements and Board of Directors report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/96cd6ba3-531b-499a-9c0c-9924e0febfda)
- Guideline for online participation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4787669a-85c5-463f-8199-a7a84c897301)
- Hydro remuneration policy (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f425ce92-d8a3-43b8-b9b2-4d73240d0bf5)
- Notice of General Meeting 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/64246f5e-f225-48f8-9233-ebcd43c81045)
- Recommendation from the Nomination Committee 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8306ba24-31ff-42f3-bf87-9ecfc245d2d4)
- Voting instructions (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/012a14e2-94a5-4db9-ad15-4a8ba5ed52af)
