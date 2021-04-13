Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today released a management update on the company's ongoing CBD Pharmaceutical Development Program.

Last year, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY). RespRx is a CBD treatment under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled, "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

Since the acquisition, PAOG engaged Veristat, a contract research organization (CRO), dedicated to the clinical advance of therapies and treatments through regulatory approval. PAOG reports Veristat is making substantial progress in validating and supplementing the underlying research behind RespRx.

PAOG Expects New Research Funding And 25% Interest In Cannabis Extraction Patent

PAOG is in final negotiations to enter into a partnership to conduct a CBD In Vivo Histological Research Study advancing RespRx further through regulatory approval. The partnership would include PAOG gaining a 25% interest in the underlying Patented Cannabis Extraction technology through which the RespRx formula is derived and could result in PAOG owning the Patent outright. PAOG has secured an investment commitment to fund the research and partnership interest in the Patented Cannabis Extraction technology.

The partnership interest in the underlying Cannabis Extraction process would expand PAOG's pharmaceutical development reach potential beyond RespRx,

For more background on PAOG's other CBD therapy developments, view a comprehensive PAOG update recently released on the company's CBD Nutraceutical Development Program with the first PAOG CBD Nutraceutical products, packaged by Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), expected to come to market before the end of this year marketed through North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ).

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com .

