Condom Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 13 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global condom market report.

The global condom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

APAC dominated the global condom market with a share of around 33% in terms of revenue and over 36% in terms of volume in 2020. The region is expected to witness significant CAGR of over 8% both by revenue and volume. APAC will continue to be the largest market for condoms during the forecast period. Male condoms accounted for over 98% of the global condom market in terms of both revenue and volume. However, the female condom segment is expected to witness significant CAGR of over 19%. International vendors with their huge infrastructure and R&D support are rapidly expanding their footprint in the market. Thus, regional vendors find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price. Manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the equipment. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further with the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. The most important and immediate need for condoms exits among women and girls. Female condoms account for less than 2% share in the global condom market and there is a huge growth opportunity in the market of female condoms. Vendors who can increase their ability to reach female population and are expected to enjoy competitive advantage in the market. The sale of condoms has been drastically affected in 2020 especially in the H1 of 2020. The first half of 2020 saw a massive fall in the sales of condoms with the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, the impact of COVID-19 on condom market was witnessed majorly during Q1 and Q2 when lockdown was strict. With reducing restrictions and with restarting production, condom market started recovering. In 2020, latex condoms dominated the global condom market. Unlike latex that remains to be the predominantly used raw material for the manufacture of male condoms driven by their versatility of use, female condoms are majorly made of non-latex/synthetic materials.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product type, material type, distribution channel type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 4 key vendors and 31 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-condom-market-2024

Condom Market - Segmentation

In 2020, the male condom segment dominated the market with a share of over 98% and 99% by revenue and unit shipments, respectively. The significant factors that influence the growth of the male contraceptives industry are high sexual activeness among males, ease of use and high availability, prevention of sexually transmitted diseases and infections, and cost-efficiency. Moreover, these protective devices have evolved to improve their functionalities over the decades.

In terms of unit shipments, the institutional condoms segment dominated the global market in 2020. As governments in the Middle East & Africa and North America are highly concerned about reducing the prevalence of HIV, the demand for condoms as a preventive measure expects to boost the market.

& and are highly concerned about reducing the prevalence of HIV, the demand for condoms as a preventive measure expects to boost the market. Condoms are mainly sold via retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market players, drug stores, and grocery stores. While institutional condoms are sourced or procured directly through manufacturers via tenders, branded condoms are sold via several distribution channels.

Condom Market by Product Type

Male Condoms

Female Condoms

Condom Market by Distribution Channel Type

Retail

Specialty Stores



Mass-market Players



Drug Stores



Grocery Stores

Online

Condom Market by Material Type

Latex

Non-latex

Polyurethane



Lambskin



Polyisoprene



Nitrile

Condom Market by End-user

Branded

Institutional

Condom Market - Dynamics

Durex Partnering with RED, 2018-2020 - The campaign adopted by Durex involves the brand partnering with RED (HIV Charity) in a three-year tie-up intending to raise awareness among young consumers on AIDS. The company released a new product called (DUREX)RED in more than 25 global markets during this time. Such campaigns have remained successful in attracting significant attention throughout the countries and regions. Such campaigns are helpful in creating a crucial impact on condom buyers and are even crucial for the launch of exclusive product extensions in the existing or new markets. Vendors can consider using such campaigns for efficiently branding their products in the market. Keeping into consideration that condoms are often treated as products to be sold under secrecy or products associated with cultural shame or taboo across societies, most vendors strategize their marketing and branding campaigns to portray a correct public image.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Internet Shaping Purchasing Behavior

Innovative Condom Designs

Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution

Growing Prevalence of STIs

Condom Market - Geography

APAC is led by China, where condoms are witnessing a surge in demand owing to the presence of a large population base, awareness of condom usage, and affordability. The condom market in APAC is witnessing high growth in India, China, Japan, and South Korea, and these devices are also gaining popularity among end-users. APAC is also witnessing rapid urbanization. According to the World Bank Group, the number of urban households in the region is likely to rise by about 68% from 2010 to 2030. The high urbanization rate in developing APAC countries will bolster the demand for condoms as people are aware of the products and will have access to them in retail stores or drug stores. This is expected to develop the demand for condoms in the region during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-condom-market-2024

Condom Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



Russia



France



Spain



Italy



Turkey



Netherlands



Portugal



Poland



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia



Philippines



Malaysia



Singapore



New Zealand



Taiwan



Thailand



Vietnam



Cambodia



Sri Lanka



Myanmar

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia



Peru



Chile



Others

Middle East & Africa

Nigeria



South Africa



Algeria



Ethiopia



Kenya

Major Vendors

Church & Dwight

LifeStyles Healthcare

Okamoto Industries

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Other Prominent Vendors

BILLY BOY (MAPA)

Bally

Caution Wear

Convex Latex

Cupid Limited

Dongkuk Techno

Double One

Fuji Latex

HBM Group

HLL Lifecare Ltd

Innova Quality

Innolatex Limited

IXu

Japan Long-Tie

Karex Berhad

LELO

Mankind Pharma

Mayer Laboratories

MTLC Latex

Nulatex SDN. BHD.

Ritex

Sagami Rubber Industries

Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.

Silk Parasol

StaySafe Condoms (AdvaCare Pharma)

STRATA Various Product Design

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry

Tianjin Condombao

Tianjin Human Care Latex Corporation

The Female Health Company (VERU)

Explore our health & wellness profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

US Corporate Wellness Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Erectile Dysfunction Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Sexual Wellness Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg