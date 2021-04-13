iProov, the leading provider of face authentication technology, today announced that Paul King has joined its advisory board.

King spent 27 years at Cisco, most recently as Chief Security Officer, Cisco UK. He has been an influential member of many cyber security industry bodies, including the Advisory Group on Internet Security at Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and INTERPOL Specialists Group on Crimes Against Children.

He brings extensive knowledge and experience of researching global cyber risks and detecting threats from nation states and criminal networks. His expertise in implementing enterprise-level threat management will bolster iProov's work in this area to deliver continued protection to its customers and end users.

"My professional passion is in the detection of emerging cyber threats," said King. "The protection of identity verification on the internet is of the utmost importance to society and iProov is at the forefront of using AI to combat cyber attacks in this critical area. I've been really impressed by their people, their technology and by their commitment to keeping customers and users safe. I'm very pleased to be joining the team."

"We're honored that Paul has joined the iProov mission to bring trust to the internet," said Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov. "The challenge of delivering secure biometric authentication requires more than technology it also demands a world-class threat management strategy and infrastructure. Paul's knowledge and experience will help us to build on our considerable progress in this area."

In 2020, iProov launched the world's first system of global threat intelligence for biometric assurance. The iProov Security Operations Centre (iSOC) manages the rapidly evolving landscape of biometric cyber-crime to secure iProov's technology against the growing threat of AI-driven cyber-attacks, including deepfakes.

About iProov

Founded in 2012, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for effortless onboarding and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov's technologies include Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks and digital injection attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

