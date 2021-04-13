Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Tradegate
13.04.21
19:03 Uhr
1.884,40 Euro
-0,80
-0,04 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.883,201.884,8019:06
1.883,401.884,8019:06
Dow Jones News
13.04.2021 | 17:16
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LOTTO24 AG: LOTTO24 now also in the Google Play Store

DJ LOTTO24 AG: LOTTO24 now also in the Google Play Store 

DGAP-Media / 2021-04-13 / 16:45 
LOTTO24: This is how you play the lottery today. Text & image may be used freely for editorial purposes. 
LOTTO24 now also in the Google Play Store 
(Hamburg, 13 April 2021) The LOTTO24 app is now also available in the Google Play Store for Android! The Tipp24 app 
will follow shortly. After Google has so far not allowed gambling offers to the Google Play Store in Germany, the 
company now performs an important turnaround: With effect from 1 March 2021, Google amended its access guidelines and 
allowed specific gambling products, in particular apps for participation in permitted lotteries. The LOTTO24 app is 
thus the first and only nationwide playable lottery app after the corresponding opening of the Google Play Store. With 
a market share of around 74%, the Android operating system is the largest in Germany and automatically includes access 
to the Google Play Store, which offers around three million apps. 
"We are delighted that our customers can now finally access our app via the Google Play Store - especially since a 
large proportion of both our new and existing customers reach us via mobile devices," says Jonas Mattsson, CFO of 
LOTTO24 AG. "We hope that the approval in the Google Play Store will support the growing share of mobile use and 
further accelerate our growth." 
LOTTO24's iOS apps have already been marketed via the Apple App Store for several years, so that LOTTO24 - official 
partner of the German Association of State Lottery Companies ('Deutscher Lotto- und Totoblock, DLTB') - is now present 
on the two major operating systems iOS and Android. 
About LOTTO24 AG: LOTTO24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of lottery products (lotto24.de, tipp24.com). LOTTO24 
brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the 'Deutsche Fernsehlotterie', for which it receives a 
commission. The offerings include among others 'LOTTO 6aus49', 'Spiel 77', 'Super 6', 'EuroJackpot', 'GlücksSpirale', 
lotto clubs, 'Keno', the 'Deutsche Fernsehlotterie' and 'freiheit+'. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on 
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, LOTTO24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority 
shareholding in LOTTO24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and 
customer orientation, LOTTO24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure 
and modern game experience possible. 
Contact: 
Lotto24 AG 
Vanina Hoffmann 
Senior Manager Investor & Public Relations 
Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501 
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de 
Internet: lotto24-ag.de 
lotto24.de 
End of Media Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Issuer: LOTTO24 AG 
Key word(s): Life style 
2021-04-13 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   LOTTO24 AG 
       Straßenbahnring 11 
       20251 Hamburg 
       Germany 
Phone:    +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0 
Fax:     +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70 
E-mail:    ir@lotto24.de 
Internet:   www.lotto24-ag.de 
ISIN:     DE000LTT2470 
WKN:     LTT247 
Listed:    Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
       Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1184267 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1184267 2021-04-13

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.