LOTTO24 AG: LOTTO24 now also in the Google Play Store

DGAP-Media / 2021-04-13 / 16:45 LOTTO24: This is how you play the lottery today. Text & image may be used freely for editorial purposes. LOTTO24 now also in the Google Play Store (Hamburg, 13 April 2021) The LOTTO24 app is now also available in the Google Play Store for Android! The Tipp24 app will follow shortly. After Google has so far not allowed gambling offers to the Google Play Store in Germany, the company now performs an important turnaround: With effect from 1 March 2021, Google amended its access guidelines and allowed specific gambling products, in particular apps for participation in permitted lotteries. The LOTTO24 app is thus the first and only nationwide playable lottery app after the corresponding opening of the Google Play Store. With a market share of around 74%, the Android operating system is the largest in Germany and automatically includes access to the Google Play Store, which offers around three million apps. "We are delighted that our customers can now finally access our app via the Google Play Store - especially since a large proportion of both our new and existing customers reach us via mobile devices," says Jonas Mattsson, CFO of LOTTO24 AG. "We hope that the approval in the Google Play Store will support the growing share of mobile use and further accelerate our growth." LOTTO24's iOS apps have already been marketed via the Apple App Store for several years, so that LOTTO24 - official partner of the German Association of State Lottery Companies ('Deutscher Lotto- und Totoblock, DLTB') - is now present on the two major operating systems iOS and Android. About LOTTO24 AG: LOTTO24 AG is Germany's leading online provider of lottery products (lotto24.de, tipp24.com). LOTTO24 brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and the 'Deutsche Fernsehlotterie', for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others 'LOTTO 6aus49', 'Spiel 77', 'Super 6', 'EuroJackpot', 'GlücksSpirale', lotto clubs, 'Keno', the 'Deutsche Fernsehlotterie' and 'freiheit+'. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, LOTTO24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in LOTTO24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, LOTTO24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible. Contact: Lotto24 AG Vanina Hoffmann Senior Manager Investor & Public Relations Tel.: +49 40 82 22 39 - 501 E-mail: ir@lotto24.de Internet: lotto24-ag.de lotto24.de End of Media Release =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer: LOTTO24 AG Key word(s): Life style 2021-04-13 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LOTTO24 AG Straßenbahnring 11 20251 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0 Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70 E-mail: ir@lotto24.de Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de ISIN: DE000LTT2470 WKN: LTT247 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1184267 End of News DGAP Media =------------

