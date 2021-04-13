Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC: AATGF) CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the company has been contracted to supply Western Allied Corporation (Western)(https://www.wasocal.com ) with the first delivery of its newly enhanced parking garage sensors. The new TR2000-DIGI Carbon Monoxide (CO) sensors can be integrated with all varieties of advanced building control systems that use network communication protocols based on BACnet, Modbus or LonWorks.





Entrada Creative Office



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4823/80251_fb03ccecb4559a4c_002full.jpg





Warner Brothers Corporate Office



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4823/80251_fb03ccecb4559a4c_003full.jpg

Airtest has been working with Western Allied for 20 years providing sensors for a variety of projects including The Media Studios and The Pointe Office Buildings in Burbank. For the current requirement, Western will be deploying the new sensors in the Warner Brothers new $1 billion Corporate offices development. The Frank Gehry designed headquarters will open next year on the 100th anniversary of the Studio. This project will incorporate a total of 280 of AirTest's new multi-protocol, DIGI CO sensors for parking garages, that can be integrated with all varieties of advance building control systems. Installation is beginning now and should be completed in September. AirTest is supplying sensors and Western Allied is providing the design, control systems and installation.

AirTest's TR2000-Lon sensors are also about to be installed by Western at The Entrada Creative Office complex, a five level, 1044 space underground parking garage that is part of the 1.3-acre Entrada, high profile, residential/commercial mixed-use project in Playa Vista.

According to Alan Slabodkin, VP of Controls at Western, "We have had a long and fruitful relationship with AirTest. They provide great support and always provide reliable and cost-effective products. We are particularly excited to be AirTest's first customer for their network ready TR2000-DIGI that will be used in the Headquarters Parking Garage at Warner Brothers Studio. We have just finished testing it and it is a solid product."

Mike Schell, AirTest CTO, commented, "Working with Alan at Western has provided Airtest with many leading-edge opportunities to apply sensor technologies. Energy efficiency is one of their primary mandates when developing HVAC controls and we are happy to be one of their go-to suppliers. This initial order for the new DIGI sensors is significant in dollar volume and confirms that AirTest's communication protocol R&D, generated immediate benefit. Western's high-profile large projects showcase AirTest technology and should lead to many referral opportunities. The new networked sensors could bring new sales where the most advanced building control networks are being deployed. This is a tremendous growth area for the company."

About Western Allied Corporation: Based in the Greater Los Angeles area, Western Allied is a large multi-disciplined mechanical contractor who are involved in the design and installation of mechanical systems for large buildings and developments in the LA area.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. George Graham, President

Phone: (604) 517 3888

Fax :(604) 517 3900

Email: ggraham@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Or

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Walker

Vice President

The Howard Group Inc.

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403-221-0915

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

