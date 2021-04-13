Lucky player becomes instant multi-millionaire while playing Realtime Gaming's legendary Aztec Millions progressive jackpot slot

The champagne is flowing and the celebrations are well underway at Golden Euro casino after one lucky player hit the jackpot and landed a monster €3,746,291 win.

The player's win came on Realtime Gaming's hugely popular Aztec Millions slot, and is the largest ever win recorded on the progressive jackpot game and at Golden Euro.

To start her session, the 49-year-old player made a €27 credit card deposit and claimed Golden Euro's much-loved 50% deposit match bonus so that she had €54 to play with.

But the win itself came from a small €5 single bet placed from her smartphone, and as the reels stopped and the jackpot triggered, made the player an instant multi-millionaire.

Adrian Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: "We are so happy that one of our players has landed the biggest ever jackpot win on Realtime Gaming's Aztec Millions.

"I spoke to the player shortly after verifying her win and she was beyond excited, although the fact that she is now a multi-millionaire has yet to really set in.

"These wins are what Golden Euro is all about we want to provide players with a fun and entertaining online casino experience with life-changing wins only ever a spin away.

"I'd like to once again congratulate our lucky player, and I look forward to announcing more big winners and jackpot winners at Golden Euro over the coming months."

The Aztec Millions jackpot is once again up for grabs and has already tipped over the €1m mark, so make sure to try your luck and see if you will become the next Golden Euro millionaire.

The jackpot value increases quickly because it is networked and progressive, which means that all players betting on the game across all casinos that stock the title contribute to the jackpot total.

Aztec Millions can be played at Golden Euro via download, instant play and mobile web browser.

Golden Euro casino was established in 2012 and since then has become one of the most popular sites thanks to its great selection of games, generous bonuses and friendly customer support.

