Eurofins Covid Testing Services Ltd (ECTS) recognises the importance of testing in the fight against COVID-19. Only the PCR test can provide the accuracy, reliability and variant tracking required to ensure the continued safety of everyone in the UK and whilst travelling.

ECTS wants to support the airline, travel and tourism industries and facilitate travel for all by removing the barrier of expensive testing. ECTS has therefore recently made significant investments in technology and automation to be able to drastically reduce the price of test-at-home PCR kits to just £44.90, providing the UK's lowest cost option for both Test-To-Depart and Test-To-Release. Kits can be ordered direct from Eurofins at: https://www.eurofins.co.uk/pcr-testing-kits/test-to-release/

ECTS also provides faster turnaround time premium options with personal test delivery and pick-up by courier in London to reduce time to return the swabs to the laboratory for analysis and ensure a result within 24 hours or less. This service will shortly be made available in other large UK cities.

Before the summer travel season, ECTS will also be setting up multiple sampling locations for destinations in countries that require sampling by trained medical personnel or serology testing as well as convenient drop off locations to return samples to its laboratories and reduce time to results while keeping costs affordable.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

