Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Classworx and Their Upcoming Zoom Event with Scott Benson of Agro Capital Management Corp

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, features Findit member ClassWorx (OTC PINK:CHNO) and their upcoming zoom event with Scott Benson, CEO of Agro Capital Management Corp (OTC PINK:ACMB).

Classworx is the leading virtual instructor directory that provides a place for instructors, performers, and professionals to host live events via Zoom and earn money from attendees via Stripe. Anyone can use the ClassWorx platform to host classes, seminars, events, one on one training sessions and more and earn a living, remotely. Instructors join Classworx, set up their profile, link their Zoom and Stripe Accounts and post their class or event schedule for attendees to find. Instructors are also able to offer free events if they choose to do so. Instructors have the ability when setting up their profile to include pictures, a video, a bio and their schedule that displays upcoming classes.

In addition to Instructors and Students, Classworx is also offering its services to anyone including individuals, businesses, musicians, celebrities and athletes that want to communicate in a virtual setting to create their own profiles on Classworx and provide visitors information of when they will be virtually available and what they will be covering during those times.

ClassWorx has begun hosting its own events to showcase and explain how to join the platform and how it can be used to earn a living. The events are hosted on ClassWorx through ClassWorx's profile on the site. ClassWorx has also started hosting interviews on the platform. The first interview being hosted on ClassWorx is tomorrow, April 14, 2021 at 1:30PM EST with Scott Benson, CEO of Agro Capital Management Corp. Agro Capital Management Corp (ACMB) is a diversified holding company providing extraction, management and consulting services to the regulated cannabis industry. Benson will discuss Agro Capital Management Corporation's business model and give his insight into the Cannabis space. Reserve your space on ClassWorx today.

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

