Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights
March 31st, 2021
23 461 313
33 213 860
A total number of 33 213 860 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 455 824 voting rights attached to the 455 824 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005620/en/
Contacts:
JACQUET METALS SA
JACQUET METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de