Maxon, the developers of professional software solutions for motion designers and visual effects artists, today announced Cinema 4D Subscription Release 24 (S24). The latest subscription-only release of Maxon's 3D application allows users to easily browse and obtain models, materials and other assets, and to intuitively place them within the scene. The release also includes key workflow enhancements and a sneak peek at continued progress on the Scene Nodes and Scene Manager interfaces to the new core. Cinema 4D S24 is immediately available for subscription customers. For perpetual license holders of Cinema 4D a release is scheduled later this year that will incorporate the features of S24, as well as future enhancements.

See Cinema 4D S24 in Action on The 3D and Motion Design Show

Maxon will debut the features of Cinema 4D S24 during its three-day virtual event. Tune in online at 3DMotionShow.com from April 13th-15th for exclusive presentations from industry-leading artists.

"S24 showcases what Maxon always strives to offer our subscribers exceptional and innovative workflow matched with leading-edge core technology," said Dave McGavran, Maxon CEO. "The new Asset Browser in combination with the Placement Tools provides a playful workflow that empowers creativity. And the advancements to the node-based system offer glimpses into the powerful and promising future of Cinema 4D."

Recommended System Requirements

Cinema 4D S24 requires Windows 10 or macOS 10.13.6 at minimum, and the latest 10.15 release for the best experience.

Cinema 4D S24 Pricing and Availability

Cinema 4D S24 can be downloaded immediately and is available for both macOS and Windows.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Its product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology, the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, and the high-end production, blazingly fast Redshift rendering solutions.

Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From its popular, inclusive events to its free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to Maxon's ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

