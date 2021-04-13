DJ VTB to hold Investor Day on April 20, 2021

VTB to hold Investor Day on April 20, 2021 VTB Bank ("VTB") today announces that it will hold an online Investor Day on April 20, 2021. The presentation will be made by members of VTB senior management team and will focus on: - strategy & financial outlook and business growth; - update of business lines results and developments; - building strategic partnerships; - on-going innovation and technological transformation. The presentation will start at 16:00 Moscow time (14:00 BST / 9:00 EDT). There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Registration is now open - please visit http://vtbinvestorday.com to register for the event. Questions will be taken in a written form via the website; no additional registration will be required for submitting questions. Questions can be also submitted to investorrelations@vtb.ru. All questions will be voiced by the moderator during the Q&A session. A video recording of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on the website after the event. Dmitry Pianov, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer, said: "We believe that the upcoming Investor Day will help to refresh VTB's equity story as well as to provide useful insights for the investment and analyst community into our results, strategy and plans in the post-pandemic environment. We look forward to holding this important event and having the interesting and productive discussions."

