Dienstag, 13.04.2021
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
WKN: A0MQ3G ISIN: US46630Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: KYM1 
Frankfurt
13.04.21
15:11 Uhr
0,930 Euro
+0,005
+0,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
13.04.2021 | 18:25
13-Apr-2021 / 17:53 CET/CEST 
VTB to hold Investor Day on April 20, 2021 
 
VTB Bank ("VTB") today announces that it will hold an online Investor Day on April 20, 2021. 
 
The presentation will be made by members of VTB senior management team and will focus on: 
 - strategy & financial outlook and business growth; 
 - update of business lines results and developments; 
 - building strategic partnerships; 
 - on-going innovation and technological transformation. 
 
The presentation will start at 16:00 Moscow time (14:00 BST / 9:00 EDT). There will be a Q&A session following the 
presentation. 
 
Registration is now open - please visit http://vtbinvestorday.com to register for the event. 
Questions will be taken in a written form via the website; no additional registration will be required for submitting 
questions. Questions can be also submitted to investorrelations@vtb.ru. All questions will be voiced by the moderator 
during the Q&A session. 
 
A video recording of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on the website after the event. 
 
Dmitry Pianov, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer, said: 
"We believe that the upcoming Investor Day will help to refresh VTB's equity story as well as to provide useful 
insights for the investment and analyst community into our results, strategy and plans in the post-pandemic 
environment. We look forward to holding this important event and having the interesting and productive discussions." 
 
 
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 11:54 ET (15:54 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
