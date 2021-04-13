Regulatory News:

With professional famous figures, Gecina's (Paris:GFC) Advisory Committee's mission is to provide the company with insights into global market trends. Its job, as an advisory capacity, will focus primarily on the scenarios for evolving trends relating to lifestyles and workplace practices, and their consequences for the organization of our cities and living environments.

The committee is gathered around Jérôme Brunel, Chairman of Gecina's Board of Directors, and Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the board, and chaired by Jean-Louis Missika, former Deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of City planning and Visiting Senior Fellow at the London School of Economics. It is constituted by:

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of ACCOR

Benoît de Ruffray, Chairman and CEO of Eiffage

Philippe Dumont, Deputy CEO of Crédit Agricole Assurances

Sylvain Fortier, Chief Investment and Innovation Officer at Ivanhoé Cambridge

Catherine Guillouard, Chairwoman and CEO of the RATP group

Guillaume Poitrinal, Manager of ICAMAP, co-founder of the WOODEUM WO2 Group

Pierre Veltz, Sociologist and former President of the EPA Paris-Saclay

It aims to meet at least twice a year.

Jérôme Brunel, Chairman of Gecina's Board of Directors: "Our environment is going through a deep transformation, on one hand, digitization and evolving usage, these trends being reinforced by the sanitary context, and on the other hand, climate change. The creation of a Foresight Advisory Committee, bringing together professionals who face these changes, highlights Gecina's strong commitment to continuing to position its key stakes at the heart of its forward-looking approach. Its members' highly diverse skillsets represent an asset to accompany us as we continue moving forward with our transformation".

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005945/en/

Contacts:

GECINA

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr