K Simon Construction Offers Storm Damage Repair in Pensacola Florida

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / K Simon Construction is pleased to announce that they specialize in storm damage repair and restoration for the home and other buildings in Pensacola, Florida, and neighboring areas. They want homeowners and other property owners to know that they have the capability to repair and restore roofing, gutters, sidings, painting, interior and exterior parts of the home, and fencing.

Scott Zibull, owner of K Simon Construction, says, "We are a nationally accredited general contractor specializing in storm damage repair and restoration. We have the capability to repair any type of property, whether residential or commercial. You can take a look at the various projects we have completed, and you'll see that we can repair or restore storm-damaged residential homes, apartments, churches, government buildings, commercial buildings, retail stores, schools, hospitals, and more."

K Simon Construction can also provide professional installation of quality roofing systems. These roofs can be of any type of roofing material because they can install or repair: asphalt composition shingles; spray foam roofing, elastomeric coatings; flat, low, or steep slope roofing; TPO single-ply membrane; specialty roof systems; slate, tile, and metal roofing; historical design specs; built up and EPDM roofs; and modified bitumen roofing.

For homes and other properties damaged by a storm, the professionals from K Simon Construction are always ready to ensure that the family and people residing there are protected. Their skilled craftsmen have the experience and the knowledge to properly repair and restore damaged homes and buildings such that things can be back to normal again, if not even better. Those who would like to take a look at the projects completed by K Simon Construction can check out the page https://www.ksimon.com/projects.

And just like with the roof, properly maintained sidings are essential for protecting the home or building. In addition, the siding is one of the first things that a visitor will notice about the home. Sidings are at eye level and will automatically draw a visitor's attention, unlike the roof, where the visitor will need to raise up his or her eyes to see it. A large portion of the roof may not even be visible to the visitor. Thus, the siding has to be properly maintained and provided with the appropriate paint to ensure the curb appeal of the property. And just like with the roof, the siding is essential in protecting the home from the elements.

Gutters also need to the properly maintained. First of all, it is important to make sure that the gutters are not clogged, or else they will have become useless. Instead of guiding the rainwater to where it should go, a clogged gutter will allow the water to spill over and possibly ruin the sidings, the garden or lawn, and even the foundation of the home or building. The professionals from K Simon Construction can inspect the gutters, remove the debris that are preventing the smooth flow of water, and repair any damages to the gutters. They are capable of repairing, installing, or restoring gutters for buildings of all sizes and shapes.

Windows, doors, and other openings can also be damaged by a storm and will need to be repaired and restored. If the material for the windows and doors have been damaged beyond repair, there is a need to install new windows and doors. Not only will the structural integrity of these essential parts of the home have to be restored but also their ability to insulate the home from the heat coming from the outside. If the air conditioner appears to be constantly running, the cool air inside the room could be escaping through the windows or doors, and these must be inspected and repaired if there's a need.

https://www.facebook.com/KSimonConstruction/videos/479745136531808/

Those who are interested in knowing more about the storm repair and restoration and other services offered by K Simon Construction can check out their website or contact them through the telephone or via email. They can also visit their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/k.simon.construction.

For more information about K Simon Construction, contact the company here:

K Simon Construction

Scott Zibull

(850) 318-2811

scott@ksimon.com

312 North New Warrington Road #3B

Pensacola, FL 32506

SOURCE: K Simon Construction

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640201/K-Simon-Construction-Offers-Storm-Damage-Repair-in-Pensacola-Florida